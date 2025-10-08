The Earl of Doncaster Wedding Fayre is nearly here!

By Sam Nix
Contributor
Published 8th Oct 2025, 07:50 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2025, 08:48 BST
What to Expect: Seriously talented local wedding suppliers, bubbly vibes and brilliant ideas, a buzzing atmosphere, live music to set the scene, interactive live demos, cake and food samples.

12th October 2025

The Earl of Doncaster Bennetthorpe, Doncaster DN2 6AD

Doors open at 11am

The Earl of Doncaster Wedding Fayre

FREE Entry

FREE goody Bag for first 100 visitors

FREE Bridal Magazine

FREE welcome drink

Spire Wedding Fayres at The Earl of Doncaster

FREE Parking

Grab your tickets and see you there!

https://www.eventbrite.com/o/spire-wedding-fayres-87968226103

Follow us for more dates and venues – you don’t want to miss what’s coming up!

