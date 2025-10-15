The Dome unveils array of events for 2026

A feast of entertainment is being served up at The Dome next year, with a dazzling new array of acts announced.

On Friday, February 20, stand-up sensation Mo Gilligan brings his new show, The Mo You Know, to Doncaster. Dubbed ‘the funniest man in Britain’ by The Times, Mo is a three-time BAFTA winner whose fame has rocketed in recent years, with his debut tour, Coupla Cans, being recorded (called Momentum) by Netflix and released in 190 countries.

He has appeared at The Apollo and The 02, been a long-standing judge on The Masked Singer, and now the man who has hosted The BRIT Awards twice is coming to The Dome.

The following month, the incredible Rob Lamberti brings his George Michael tribute show to The Dome on Saturday, March 21.

Perfectly George has wowed audiences around Europe, celebrating one of the most gifted performers of his generation. Rob will treat the audience to a string of hits songs, from Wham! Through to George’s hugely successful solo career, which included hits like Careless Whisper and Faith.

A week later, on March 28, you can ride the K pop wave that is spreading around the world when K Pop All Stars bring their shaking anthems and breathtaking choreography to The Dome.

K pop is the global phenomenon redefining pop culture, and the show will feature the biggest K pop hits from acts such as BlackPink, NewJeans, Katseye, and BTS, along with spectacular numbers inspired by the smash hit film K pop Demon Hunters.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome, which is managed by managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), said: “We are thrilled to have secured these additional shows for 2026, which promises a superb line-up of entertainment at Doncaster’s favourite venue.

“I can’t wait to see Mo Gilligan, whose previous tours have been smash hits, and K Pop All Stars are set to be a sensation. We’re expecting these shows to sell quickly, so best book your tickets soon!”

With 2026 lining up to be a cracking year at The Dome, this year is set to finish with a bang.

On November 9, The Dome hosts ‘Ultimate Strongman’, which will see jaw-dropping feats of strength as competitors bid to be named England’s Strongest Man 2025. People can expect great music, big entrances and non-stop action, suitable for all the family, with the opportunity to meet the stars and get an autograph or two.

Then, on December 12, The Dome will host Darts at the Dome, which will see four darting legends take to the oche for an evening of excitement, drama, and world-class arrows.

The line-up features Adrian “Jackpot” Lewis, two-time world champion and one of the sport’s most naturally gifted throwers; Steve “The Bronzed Adonis” Beaton, a former world champion and a true fan favourite; Simon “The Wizard” Whitlock, renowned for his spectacular scoring and magical checkouts; and Mervyn King, a seasoned star whose consistency and passion always light up the oche.

And darts fans will have their chance to take on the legends, who will invite members of the crowd up on stage to play.

For more information on all these events and to book tickets, visit: https://www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome/whats-on