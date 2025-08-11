The Amazing Acoustic Angels are Back in Haxey !!

Following another sold-out Christmas Party last year - the fabulous Acoustic Angels are back at Haxey for a Summer Party.

Acoustic Angels comprise of the best session players, singers and songwriters in Yorkshire and play classic covers to fill the dance floor. Fronted by songwriter and Boy on a Dolphin singer John Reilly, the band includes from the legendary Paul Carrack Band, Steve Beighton on Sax, ace guitarist and songwriter for Take That & Spice Girls, Cary Baylis, Boy on a Dolphin drummer Darren Ford & ex Sharp Cuts bassist Shaun Perry. From Minister's weddings in the House of Commons to corporate events all over the country; the Acoustic Angels are the best Party Band in the North by a country mile !!