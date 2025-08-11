The Amazing Acoustic Angels are Back in Haxey !!
Acoustic Angels comprise of the best session players, singers and songwriters in Yorkshire and play classic covers to fill the dance floor. Fronted by songwriter and Boy on a Dolphin singer John Reilly, the band includes from the legendary Paul Carrack Band, Steve Beighton on Sax, ace guitarist and songwriter for Take That & Spice Girls, Cary Baylis, Boy on a Dolphin drummer Darren Ford & ex Sharp Cuts bassist Shaun Perry. From Minister's weddings in the House of Commons to corporate events all over the country; the Acoustic Angels are the best Party Band in the North by a country mile !!
Hear your favourite songs from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, The Zutons, The Temptations, The Average White Band, Simply Red, etc.
Bring your friends, bring your own drinks and snacks, definitely bring your dancing shoes and let's have a fantastic party.
Doors Open at 7:30pm
Starts at 8:30pm
Haxey Memorial Hall, Doncaster, DN9 2HN