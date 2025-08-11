The Amazing Acoustic Angels are Back in Haxey !!

By Elaine Alexander
Contributor
Published 11th Aug 2025, 13:09 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 13:52 BST
Following another sold-out Christmas Party last year - the fabulous Acoustic Angels are back at Haxey for a Summer Party.

Acoustic Angels comprise of the best session players, singers and songwriters in Yorkshire and play classic covers to fill the dance floor. Fronted by songwriter and Boy on a Dolphin singer John Reilly, the band includes from the legendary Paul Carrack Band, Steve Beighton on Sax, ace guitarist and songwriter for Take That & Spice Girls, Cary Baylis, Boy on a Dolphin drummer Darren Ford & ex Sharp Cuts bassist Shaun Perry. From Minister's weddings in the House of Commons to corporate events all over the country; the Acoustic Angels are the best Party Band in the North by a country mile !!

Hear your favourite songs from the likes of Marvin Gaye, Earth Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, The Zutons, The Temptations, The Average White Band, Simply Red, etc.

Bring your friends, bring your own drinks and snacks, definitely bring your dancing shoes and let's have a fantastic party.

Event Posterplaceholder image
Event Poster

Doors Open at 7:30pm

Starts at 8:30pm

Haxey Memorial Hall, Doncaster, DN9 2HN

