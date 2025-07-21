Summer Cinema set to return to Lakeside Village for 2025

A popular free outdoor cinema experience is set to return to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this summer.

The open-air cinema screenings will take place on two Sundays in August with one film shown in the morning and another later that afternoon.

Finding Nemo will be the first film to air at 11am on Sunday, August 3, followed by Finding Dory later that day at 1.30pm.

Sunday, August 24 will see Shark Tail on the big screen at 11am, followed by Luca at 1.30pm.

Previous Summer Cinema at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited to be bringing back our Summer Cinema for the holidays, giving people two Sundays in August to spend watching these family classics for free.

“There’s always a great atmosphere when we have the outdoor cinema running, so we can’t wait to welcome families along to make summer memories together here at Lakeside Village.”

The outdoor cinema at Lakeside Village is free of charge. Some seating will be provided on a first-come-first-served basis, but people are welcome to bring along their own fold up chairs.

The cinema is part of the summer holiday activities at Lakeside Village. Other activities include free crazy golf, outdoor summer dance jam sessions, and weekly book themed workshops including story time sessions with readings of the Snail & the Whale and Commotion in the ocean, both accompanied by themed crafts, puzzles and quizzes.