Strike it lucky at Kingpin Bowling this summer

Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is inviting families, friends, and fun-seekers to roll into fun this summer, at Kingpin Bowling Alley in Adwick Leisure Complex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whether it’s a family trip out, a birthday celebration, or just a casual catch-up with friends, Kingpin offers the perfect setting for striking fun. With eight lanes, immersive lighting, and energising music offering a great backdrop for a memorable time on the lanes.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming bowlers of all abilities this summer, it doesn’t matter if you strike it lucky with every roll or face the head shaking walk away as your ball hits the gutters, it’s a great space where people of all ages can come together, have fun, and make lasting memories,” said Chris Wright, head of health and leisure at DCLT.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adwick Leisure Complex is packed with indoor attractions to keep everyone entertained, alongside the 8-lane bowling alley is an American diner with food and drinks delivered straight to the lane, the Playzone, a dedicated children’s soft play area, and the Arcade zone and pool table perfect for keeping the post bowling family and friendly rivalry going.

Bowling fun

Great value family tickets are available for a group of four to enjoy two games of bowling. Kingpin Bowling is located at Adwick Leisure Complex, Doncaster, for more information or to book your lane, visit the website.