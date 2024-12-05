St John Ambulance Carol Service in Doncaster
The Service included a Nativity Play (with a difference) ‘The Most Important Christmas Carol Service’ where the Cadets and Badgers were dressed as a Christmas Tree, Christmas turkey, Christmas pudding, Carol singers, Mary, Joseph and the Baby Jesus.
Among the congregation was the invited guests, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant Mr Mark Storey, SJA Regional Commissioner Peter Howie, Durham Priory Group Chair, Elizabeth Srogi and District manager Vicky Whitaker.
After the service there was a visit from Father Christmas, who had presents for all the children, and a Christmas Fayre, with a variety of stalls from the Rotherham and White Rose Fellowship groups, raffles, delicious cakes and refreshments
A special thanks must go to the Hull St John Fellowship Heritage Display Team for their fantastic display of uniforms, badges and interesting items collected from our St John history. Also, St Peters Church for once again supporting our Carol Service.
Over £400 was raised and will be going to the St John Eye Hospital in Jerusalem to support their dedicated ophthalmic work.
A great afternoon was had by everyone with many wearing fabulous Christmas jumpers.