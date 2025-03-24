Skate into Spring this holiday at Doncaster Dome

Doncaster Dome has announced an exciting range of activities on the ice this Spring for all the family to enjoy.

‘Skate into Spring’ will run across the school holiday period from Sunday, March 29 to Monday, April 21 and will feature a variety of fun and frolics that also includes Mum’s being able to skate for free on Mother’s Day.

Visitors can participate in a free hunt-type game within the ice caps, with amazing prizes to be won!

The game consists of six clues and a code that participants must crack to spell a word. Upon completion, participants can present their findings to a member of staff to receive a small bag of sweets and they can also enter a larger prize draw with a family ticket to Donny Fest, a family ticket to Brick Festival and four tickets to Taylormania all up for grabs.

Ice Skating fun at the Dome

The ice caps will be decorated with spring balloons to enhance the festive atmosphere and skaters will be able to enjoy a range of meal deals, including pizza, carvery, and breakfast options.

Rob Horsefield, leisure manager at DCLT, said: “We’re so excited to be launching our Skate into Spring event. We hope as many people as possible will join us at the Dome this spring for a fun-filled holiday experience as well as the chance to win some great prizes in our hunt and prize draw.

“And not forgetting our lovely Mum’s who deserve a treat! All Mum’s are welcome to skate for free at any session on Mother's Day, on Sunday 30th March, by using the code "FREEMUM" when booking a junior ticket.

“It all promises to be memorable few weeks on the ice for the whole family.”