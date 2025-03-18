ShAFF 2025: Everything you need to know before the adventure begins

Sheffield Adventure Film Festival (ShAFF) is just around the corner, and the full programme has now been released.

Taking place from March 21-23 at the Showroom Cinema, the festival offers an incredible selection of adventure films, talks, and interactive events. Tickets are sold for sessions featuring multiple films, rather than for the entire festival, making it easy and affordable to dive into the action. With screenings starting at just £5 for kids, it's an unmissable weekend for outdoor enthusiasts and film lovers alike.

This year’s festival features several highly anticipated premieres, including Here and There, a brand-new documentary from renowned climber Tom Randall. Known for pushing the boundaries of crack climbing, Randall takes on a unique challenge in Berlin, scaling urban structures in ways never seen before. The film screens on Saturday March 22 at 7.30pm, followed by an exclusive Q&A with Randall and director George Phillips, hosted by legendary mountaineer Andy Cave. Afterwards, festivalgoers can join the official after-party in the Showroom Café Bar, presented by Rab, where Randall and Cave will be behind the DJ decks alongside special guests.

Another major premiere is Sheffield's Missing Summit, a documentary debuting at ShAFF from the newly formed Revive Sheffield Ski Village project. Led by former snowboard instructor Pete Shipston, the organisation is working to bring life back to the long-abandoned ski village. Despite a new development plan for the site, there are no current proposals to restore skiing facilities, something Pete and his team are determined to change. A stand at the festival will provide more information, and attendees can view an incredible archive film of snowboarders making the most of the derelict slopes.

Also on the programme is the River Don Project, which explores South Yorkshire’s waterways and their ecological importance. The free talk on March 23 at 5 pm will reveal how communities can reconnect with the local water catchment, and attendees will be the first to hear about the project’s new engagement platform, designed to involve residents in shaping the future of the region’s rivers, tickets are free.

ShAFF is more than just film screenings. Visitors can experience immersive adventures through VR headsets, test their endurance with guided runs, and take part in creative exhibitions. Highlights include Illustrated Film Posters: Made in Sheffield, an exhibition of original artwork by final-year students from Sheffield Hallam University, reimagining posters for films made in the city and the Peak District. Runners can join the Rab Coffee Run at 9.30am on Saturday for a 10km social run with Team Rab, followed by coffee, cake, and a Q&A with the athletes. Later that day, Strideout Runners will lead a 5 km inclusive run, open to women of all abilities.

For those looking to refresh their outdoor gear, the Kit Swap at the ShAFF Outpost offers a chance to trade in unwanted outdoor clothing and equipment, with all proceeds going to the Alpkit Foundation. Patagonia’s Worn Wear van will also be on-site, providing free repairs for well-loved outdoor clothing—keeping gear in action and reducing waste.

New for 2025, festivalgoers can challenge themselves with GATHER, a unique breathwork, sauna, and ice bath experience designed to push limits and reset the mind. Meanwhile, Thornbridge Brewery has created a special ShAFF beer for the event, available exclusively at the Showroom Café Bar throughout the festival weekend.

With an electric mix of adventure films, hands-on experiences, and a buzzing festival atmosphere, ShAFF 2025 is set to be a highlight of Sheffield’s Festival of the Outdoors. Tickets are on sale now from the ShAFF’s website don’t miss out...