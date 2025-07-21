Schools out, pools are in – enjoy summer fun with DCLT

As the school summer holidays begin, Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) is inviting families to make the most of the warmer weather and free time, with its newly released summer swimming timetable.

Featuring Swim 4 All sessions across the borough, the programme offers a refreshing way to stay active and entertained.

Swim 4 All sessions are all about fun and inclusivity, welcoming all ages and abilities. These sessions are ideal for families and friends who want to enjoy the pool together in a relaxed and friendly environment.

Daily Swim 4 All sessions will take place at Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre, Rossington Leisure Centre, and Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub.

Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT said: “Summer swimming is a school holiday tradition. Whether it’s splashing around with friends or enjoying a relaxing dip with family, our Swim 4 All sessions are a great way to cool off and have fun.

“Sessions run daily at four pools, and we recommend booking online to guarantee your spot. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to our pools this summer.”

As well as the Swim 4 All sessions, DCLT is running a new series of intensive swimming courses from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), designed to fast-track aquatic skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Running weekly from 28 July to 30 August, the five-day courses will be held at Askern Leisure Centre, Rossington Leisure Centre, and Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub. Open to children aged three and up, the sessions follow the Swim England Learn to Swim Framework, covering stages from Ducklings to Stage 3.

“We’ve also got a series of exciting giant inflatable sessions running from 21 July to 1 September, for 8-15-year-olds. These will take place at Armthorpe, Rossington, Askern, and Thorne leisure venues, offering children and families a thrilling way to stay active and cool during the school holidays.

“Our inflatable sessions are a fantastic way for children to burn off energy, build water confidence, and enjoy the pool in a whole new way. With giant floats, obstacle courses, and plenty of splashing, it’s the perfect summer activity,” added Craig.

For further information about swimming at DCLT venues visit www.dclt.co.uk