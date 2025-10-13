Saturday 11th October 2025: Ramblers walk to Sir William Hill from Eyam

Ready to follow the plague trail

Eight ramblers met in the Hawkhill Road car park in Eyam on a perfect day for walking. Sunny, no wind and blue skies, albeit cool at the start of the walk. Eyam is one of the largest villages in the White Peak and is best known for its connection to the bubonic plague which arrived in the village in late August 1665 in a parcel of cloth sent to the village tailor.

The villagers decided to isolate themselves from surrounding communities so saving the lives of thousands in the surrounding area. Over the 14 months of the plague 260 Eyam villagers died out of a total population of 800.

Our walk through the village passed the victims cottages and the churchyard where many of them are buried. On leaving the village we passed the boundary stone where villagers left money in coin slots filled with vinegar in exchange for food brought up the hill from Stoney Middleton.

We descended into Stoney Middleton and continued downhill across fields to the banks of the river Derwent. Following the river up steam our walk passed through stretches of indigenous woodland alternating with riverside pasture. Elevenses were taken on boulders next to a tributary of the Derwent.

The Roman Baths

In the churchyard in Grindleford the group stopped to enjoy the ‘AppleDay’ celebrations. Following the Derwent to Leadmill Bridge before walking up the secluded valley formed by Highlow Brook which provided splendid views overlooking Hathersage and the Edges beyond.

Leaving the brook our walk saw us undertaking a stiff climb up Eyam Moor, stopping several times to admire the view towards Mam Tor before reaching Sir William Hill. There followed a gentle descent which offered views across the White Peak before a steep descent back down to Eyam.

AMG