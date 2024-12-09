Santa spreads the festive cheer at Lakeside Village

Santa and his elves have opened their famous Grotto at Lakeside Village and for the first time the magical igloo will be open for late night shopping at the centre in December.

The free grotto, which is a highlight for families at the Doncaster shopping outlet over the Christmas period, will be open on the late-night shopping dates of Thursday 12th and 19th December from 4pm-7pm.

In addition, it will be open to youngsters on the weekends of 14-15th, 21-22nd December as well as Monday 23 December all from 10.30am-4pm.

There will also be a Polar Post Office to send those all important letters to Santa.

Santa and his helpers at Lakeside Village

This year Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping has created its polar bear themed festivities to celebrate its partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park and grotto visitors are encouraged to donate a minimum £3 which will go towards conservation projects championed by the WildLife Foundation based at and supported by Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

Following the popular summer Wildlife Discovery activities, the Winter Green at the centre has been transformed into a polar-themed Christmas space, complete with life-sized polar bear sculptures including a Jumbo Polar Bear, a Standing Polar Bear, and a Polar Bear with Cub, creating perfect photo opportunities for visitors.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We always have our special late night shopping dates in December so everyone has plenty of opportunity to purchase their gifts and get organised for Christmas. But this year, for the first time, we are so pleased to also be opening our Santa’s Grotto on those late-night Thursday dates, so people have more chance to shop as well as bring their little-ones to visit our special and much-loved Santa.

“We’re all set for a family fun-filled Christmas here at Lakeside Village with something for everyone.”

For more information about Christmas at Lakeside Village including the Santa’s Grotto, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk