Right Up Our Street’s sixth Doncaster Festival of Light launches at Doncaster Minster

This weekend saw the community of Doncaster come together to experience Morag Myerscough’s bespoke piece of artwork ‘Love & Unity’, in Doncaster Minster.

Doncaster Festival of Light is a free cultural event for the community of Doncaster. Right Up Our Street strive to push boundaries and deliver a unique high-quality event that Doncaster can all be proud of. This is about audiences connecting to joy, embracing experiences and participatory moments. Culture belongs to everyone.

The students from Ridgewood School opened the festival with their fantastic musical performances alongside Myerscough’s illuminating sculpture.

Audiences were invited to add to the sculpture, sharing what they love by writing it on a tag and tying it to the sculpture.

Free Crafting Activities with Karen Hall, Photograph by Rasha Kotaiche

The festival offers free glow in the dark face painting, free embroidery craft activities, neon colouring in activities and the chance to view a beautiful bespoke artwork for Doncaster by world renowned Morag Myerscough, with a a soundscape by Doncaster’s Skinny Pelembe.

Morag Myerscough has drawn inspiration from Edith John, a textile artist from Doncaster, who taught at Doncaster College from the 1950’s to the 1970’s.

The Doncaster Festival of Light is on until the 24th November and is free to attend.

There is a BSL Interpreter onsite on the 23rd November for D/deaf audiences. Additionally, there is a quieter access slot at 4:30pm every day.

Free Face Painting, Photograph by Rasha Kotaiche

For more information about the Doncaster Festival of Light you can visit Right Up Our Street’s website .

Right Up Our Street would like to extend thanks to the Doncaster Minster for once again hosting this event, and to their funders, Arts Council England, alongside support from Doncaster City Council, for making this festival possible.

This year’s festival is kindly sponsored by Doncaster Culture Leisure Trust, The Twisted Broom, Dickinson Wood, Enigma Rooms, Viking Axe and Throwing Oche Club in Doncaster.