Reach new heights of fun during Giraffe Week at Lakeside Village

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Contributor
Published 24th Aug 2024, 17:29 BST
Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping is set to reach new heights of fun with Giraffe Week, the last instalment in their summer Wildlife Discovery activities in partnership with Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

From Monday, August 26 to Sunday, September 1, the centre will be giraffe-focused, offering a range of family-friendly activities and educational opportunities.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: "We're excited to round off our summer of Wildlife Discovery with Giraffe Week. This event definitely stand tall, combining fun and education about these gentle giants.

"Visitors can explore our animal trail throughout the week, discovering fascinating giraffe facts on our informative boards. On Saturday, August 31, we'll host special giraffe-themed story time sessions and craft activities for children."

Giraffe Week takes place at Lakeside Village from Monday, August 26 to Sunday, September 1.Giraffe Week takes place at Lakeside Village from Monday, August 26 to Sunday, September 1.
Madagascar 3 will be shown on Thursday 29 August, featuring the lovable giraffe Melman, as part of Lakeside Village's summer cinema series. The free screenings will take place at 2pm and 5pm.

"Yorkshire Wildlife Park has a dedicated giraffe area, home to two subspecies of Giraffe; Reticulated and a Rothschild.

"Giraffe Week is a great opportunity to find out more about these magnificent animals and learn about conservation efforts while supporting the crucial work of Yorkshire Wildlife Park," Lyndsey added.

Families can also enjoy the popular Cheeky Monkey Crazy Golf throughout Giraffe Week and the rest of the summer, adding an extra element of fun to their visit.

For more information about Giraffe Week and other Wildlife Discovery activities at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

