Ramblers explore the by-ways of Doncaster's villages

Nineteen ramblers accompanied by the leader assembled near St Cuthberts church in Fishlake on a bright warm Thursday morning.

During the walk briefing the leader explained that a number of paths in the Fishlake area had found to have become overgrown and rutted, therefore unsuitable to take a group along. The route was therefore chosen to make more use of lanes and the River Don flood defence bank at the southern edge of Fishlake which was perfectly useable.

The group departed shortly after 10, taking the path around the back of the church before emerging onto Pinfold Lane. A right turn here enabled us to head north, passing a grounded old plane. Ahead we turned right onto Sour Lane before turning left along Wood Lane. Here we were beginning to leave Fishlake, albeit briefly.

A sharp right turn at a junction of paths brought us onto a broad track which we followed for a short distance before using another path on the right which brought us onto the flood defence bank. This was followed for quite a distance with a view looking west towards Stainforth.

We came down from the bank and made our way back into Fishlake for our morning break. After refreshments were taken we returned to Pinfold Lane but this time carried on along the lane for some way towards Fosterhouses. A few houses were visible here before we made our way along Millfield Road to Trundle Lane.

Here we turned left to return to Fishlake but to give the group a rest from the roadside paths and lanes which had been used since our break we turned right then left to use a shady tree lined footpath away from the traffic .

Before long there was a crossing of paths. We turned left to rejoin Trundle Lane further along and from here it was a short walk to St Cuthberts Church. Thanks to Rob for back marking. David Horne 06.06.

