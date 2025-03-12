‘Race into Spring’ at Lakeside Village

Lakeside Village is teaming up with Doncaster Radio and Doncaster Racecourse for a fun-packed ‘Race into Spring’ event being held at the outlet shopping centre later this month.

The fashion-led event, which will take place on Saturday, March 22, will feature an exciting fashion show complete with a catwalk stage and mirrored backdrop.

Race into Spring will run from 10.30am-2.00pm, with three 45 minute sets taking place at 10.30am-11.15am, 12pm-12.45pm, and 1.15pm-2.00pm.

Each set will feature a fashion show, with two sets of models, showcasing menswear brands Cavani, Suit Direct and Skopes; plus, ladies outfits from Next, Roman, and Klass. A range of on the day discounts will be available from a number of participating stores.

Skopes menswear on display at the races.

There will be lots of fun games, with the opportunity to win tickets to the Wiliam Hill Lincoln Handicap 2025, held at Doncaster Racecourse the following Saturday, March 29.

The racecourse team will be offering shoppers a chance to ‘spin to win’, with race tickets and other goodies up for grabs. There will also be a competition to ‘guess the number of tickets’, with the chance to win tickets and a special prize bundle. Partners Doncaster Radio will be broadcasting live from a marquee in the centre of the mall for the entire event.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager of Lakeside Village, said: “This promises to be a fantastic day which we are really looking forward to. We are delighted to be joining forces with Doncaster Racecourse and Doncaster Radio and hope to see many of our regular visitors – and lots of new faces – for Race into Spring. The William Hill Lincoln Handicap is a major date in the horseracing calendar and is always a hot ticket to hold!”

For more details about Race into Spring and other events at the shopping centre, please visit: www.lakeside-village.co.uk