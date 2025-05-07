Putting the WOW into Rotherham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

WOW - Women of the World Festival will take over Rotherham town centre once again on Saturday, May 10, with a packed programme of creative events and activities.

Free workshops, talks, performances, art exhibitions and exciting pop-ups will run throughout the one-day festival, happening in Rotherham for the fourth year running. The event marks Rotherham’s landmark year as the world’s first Children’s Capital of Culture and WOW's fiftieth anniversary, promising a thought-provoking and fun event which is open to everyone.

The festival hub in All Saints’ Square will host WOW Big Ideas, a range of thought-provoking panel conversations chaired by Colette Bailey, CEO of WOW - Women of the World, and co-curated with Children’s Capital of Culture. Pupils from local schools will discuss gender equality and what the future looks like whilst teachers feature in a panel discussing media influence in schools.

Artist Saroj Patel will transform Rotherham Minster into a stunning garden with Flowers of the Earth, inspired by the rich traditions of Hindu culture, while acclaimed artist Morag Myerscough, known for her use of bold colours and words, will host drop-in sessions at Minster Gardens to create striking patterns that celebrate Rotherham. These designs will come together in a giant billboard in Rotherham town centre.

Creative workshops will take place throughout the day at Minster Gardens, Minster Yard and Forge Island, including tote bag screen printing, badge making, fan making, Lego creations and Hooptastic hula shows and workshops with Angie Mac. There will be crafting for under-5’s at Grimm & Co and Playful Anywhere workshops with Playbox. Parent and toddler groups from across Rotherham will host a Community Catwalk to take over the high street with colour, joy and celebration.

Music and performances will feature heavily, with the Sudanese Women Drummers energising the WOW Community Village at Minster Yard and Rotherham Youth Choir closing the festival in All Saints’ Square. Listen out for ‘Pop-Up and Play’ performances from local musical talents - from rising stars to established artists - throughout the day at Minster Gardens and on the High Street, co-curated with Rotherham Music.

For the first time, there will be evening events at WOW Rotherham, including the Big Fatt Pool Party at Rotherham Leisure Centre with special guests from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK (18+, tickets are free but need to be pre-booked), and a Drag Night at the Three Cranes (18+, tickets £7.50 including a non-alcoholic/alcoholic cocktail, pre-booking required).

Leanne Buchan, Head of Creative Programming & Engagement at Rotherham Council, explains: “From children’s theatre celebrating diversity to hip hop beats, to a quartet of extremely miffed unicorns, aerial hoop performances and workshops and pop-up performances from the borough’s finest young musicians, we have a bumper programme of performances to keep you entertained at WOW Rotherham this year, and everyone is invited.”

Events will take place across All Saints’ Square, Minster Gardens, the High Street, Grimm & Co, Forge Island and the bus station from 11am. WOW Rotherham Festival is a collaboration between RMBC Events, The WOW Foundation, Children’s Capital of Culture, Flux Rotherham and Rotherham Music Hub. To find out more, visit wow.fluxrotherham.org.uk.

WOW is the biggest, most comprehensive and most significant festival dedicated to presenting work by women and promoting equality for women and girls. Everyone of all genders is invited to enjoy the festivals all across the globe. 2025 marks WOW - Women of the World's 50th anniversary.

Since launching in 2010, WOW has worked with 33 partners across the globe to present more than 150 events and festivals in over 70 locations, with over five million people taking part. Alongside WOW Rotherham, this year WOW Festivals are also taking place in Baltimore, Athens, Rio, Durham and across Australia.