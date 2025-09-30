Prepare for lift-off! The UK's biggest Ladies Night Show blasts back into Doncaster with an "Out-of-This-World" spectacular!

Doncaster, get ready! The UK's largest, most talked-about event of its kind, The Ultimate Ladies Night Show, is making its triumphant return to the city, and this time, they’re going intergalactic!

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, October 4th, when the action lands at Parkland Sports and Social Club for a brand new, high-octane experience that promises to be their most spectacular show yet.

​Director Anthony Hall can barely contain his excitement, saying, "We can't wait to bring our spectacular show back to Doncaster. This time, we have a brand new, high-energy show featuring the best of the best of entertainers. If they've seen our show before, they haven't seen anything yet!"

​A Star-Studded Lineup Guaranteed to Ignite the Night

This showstopping, international cast is ready to light up the stage and promises an evening you'll be talking about for years to come. Prepare for a sensational double-bill featuring:

• ​An international drag queen sensation, known for her powerhouse vocals and side-splitting, razor-sharp comedy.

• The world-renowned Ultimate Boy's, a group of the hottest male entertainers in the industry who are guaranteed to have the audience screaming for more with their dazzling routines and unmatched energy.

​Unbeatable Value for an Unforgettable Night

In a fantastic move to keep live entertainment accessible for everyone, especially during the current financial climate, the show is offering a special opportunity for low-priced tickets.

"Due to the financial situation across the UK, we want to be able to help people by giving low value tickets so people can still enjoy live entertainment at its very best," Anthony stated. It’s a chance to experience the very best of UK entertainment without breaking the bank.

The production team simply "can't wait to return to Doncaster," praising the city's incredible and welcoming audience. This is not your typical night out—it's a high-production, professional show that delivers an atmosphere that needs to be experienced to be believed!

The Ultimate Ladies Night Show is open to all 18+ audiences, including ladies, gents, couples, groups, and the LGBTQ+ community.

Don't miss your chance to be part of the most explosive night out of the year!

BOOK YOUR TICKETS NOW:

www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-ladies-night