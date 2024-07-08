Poetry launch night in Mexborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The launch of “The Magnificent Six” a collection of poetry by six local poets will take place at the Fox Gallery in Mexborough on Sunday July 21 at 6pm.

The Magnificent Six is the second in the series “Sixty Odd Poets” from local publisher, Mike O’Brien, who promotes poetry from the region online at sixtyoddpoets.substack.com

Poets featured in the volume will be reading their work and signing copies of the book which will be available to purchase on the night.

