Poetry launch night in Mexborough
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The launch of “The Magnificent Six” a collection of poetry by six local poets will take place at the Fox Gallery in Mexborough on Sunday July 21 at 6pm.
The Magnificent Six is the second in the series “Sixty Odd Poets” from local publisher, Mike O’Brien, who promotes poetry from the region online at sixtyoddpoets.substack.com
Poets featured in the volume will be reading their work and signing copies of the book which will be available to purchase on the night.
During the second half of the evening there will be an open mic for poets to read their own work. There will also be opportunities to discuss the process of submitting work to be featured in future Sixty Odd Poets productions.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.