Customers to Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping are being invited to bring their four-legged friends along for a special Paws for Fun Day this September.

The charity day, which will run from 10am until 4pm on Saturday, September 27, will see free pet photography, stalls and a fun dog show.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village said: “We know how much our customers love their dogs. The centre is a dog friendly place to visit, and we have so many regular furry pals!

“Our Paws for Fun day is being run in conjunction with Barnsley and District Animal Welfare (BADAW), and we’ll be raising money for them on the day.

Paws for fun at Lakeside Village

“There will be lots of opportunities for our customers to involve their dogs in everything from photo sessions to the show which will have lots of fun awards on offer.

“We’re looking forward to seeing everyone on the day and can’t wait to see who wins the waggiest tail award!”

Barnsley and District Animal Welfare (BADAW) was formed early in 2008. The charity rescue abandoned and unwanted dogs with the aim of finding them new, forever homes.

All the charity volunteers work free of charge and all donations go towards the care and treatment of the dogs.

Julie Moss from BADAW said: “BADAW are very grateful to Lakeside Village for allowing the charity to come along to the Paws for Fun day and to benefit from funds raised. The volunteers will have a lovely time running the Fun Dog Show …. cute puppies, golden oldies, so many lovely dogs and owners to chat to!”