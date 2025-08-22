NSPCC and the LEGO Group host Build & Talk online safety event at Yorkshire Wildlife Park

By Dan Bean
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2025, 15:52 BST
The NSPCC is proud to be working with the LEGO Group this summer and would love to meet families from across South Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Wildlife Park on Thursday, August 28.

As part of the partnership’s Build & Talk campaign, the NSPCC’s Local Campaigns teams are hosting sessions to help parents and carers have open conversations with children about online safety while building with LEGO® bricks.

Most Popular

The aim is to help make discussions about online safety natural and normal, sharing good advice and learning while playing. The sessions share vital messaging about gaming and are a good opportunity for families to take time out to enjoy some free activities, chat together and with our experts, and to learn more about keeping safe online.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We can’t wait to meet families from across our region at Yorkshire Wildlife Park, but if you can’t make it, you can find out more about the LEGO Group’s online safety activities and advice, by searching LEGO® Build & Talk.

There are more tips from the NSPCC regarding speaking to children about online safety on the NSPCC website.

Related topics:NSPCCYorkshire Wildlife ParkSouth Yorkshire
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice