New local vineyard experience in Loversall

By Fran Needham
Contributor
Published 6th May 2025, 12:54 BST
Updated 6th May 2025, 13:04 BST
A small family-run vineyard in Loversall, now open to the public for the first time this May with the launch of its guided vineyard tours and tastings and a tractor trailer ride.

Tucked into the South Yorkshire countryside, the vineyard offers a relaxed and scenic experience for locals and visitors alike — including guided walks through the vines, guided tour around our beautiful farm in our bespoke tractor/trailer, on insight into the growing and wine-making process, and a chance to enjoy tastings of the wines on-site.

Tours will run on select days starting in May, with limited spaces available to keep the experience personal and relaxed. It’s a perfect day out for wine lovers, couples or anyone looking for something different to do locally.

Bookings are now open via https://loversallvineyard.co.uk/product/adventure-tours/

Our bespoke tractor trailer.

