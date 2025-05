We aim to be a welcoming space for the people of Balby and surrounding areas in need of company and support. We are opening a not-for-profit community cafe providing affordable drinks, snacks, clothes and household goods. We open on the 3rd of June at 10am at the Labour Hall. Please come along, everyone is welcome.

Our regular opening days with be Tuesdays and Thursdays 10:00-12:00 at the Labour Hall in Balby. 2 Tenby Gardens, Doncaster, DN4 8JH.