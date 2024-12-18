Meadowhall confirms festive opening hours

Meadowhall has confirmed its festive opening times for last minute shopping trips and anyone planning a day out with family and friends over the Christmas period.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From now until 21st December, the centre will be staying open from 9am until 10pm on weekdays and until 8pm on Saturdays to allow visitors to pick up their final festive purchases.

Then on Saturday 21st December, Meadowhall will also be extending its opening hours until 9pm, with the extra hour helping visitors to fit their festive shopping in around busy schedules.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some stores at the shopping centre will also be extending their opening hours in the days leading up to Christmas to give visitors more time to get what they need.

Meadowhall's Christmas Cirque continues to thrill visitors in the lead up to Christmas.

Meadowhall’s full opening times in the run up to and throughout the Christmas week are:

Friday 20th December: 9am - 10pm

Saturday 21st December: 9am – 9pm

Sunday 22nd December: 11am – 5pm

Monday 23rd December: 9am – 10pm

Tuesday 24th December (Christmas Eve): 8am – 5pm

Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day): Closed

Thursday 26th December (Boxing Day): 9am – 6pm

Friday 27th December: 9am – 9pm

Saturday 28th December: 9am – 8pm

Sunday 29th December: 11am – 5pm

Monday 30th December: 9am – 9pm

Tuesday 31st December (New Years Eve): 9am – 4pm

Wednesday 1st January (New Years Day): 11am – 5pm

Thursday 2nd January – normal hours resume: 9am-8pm

Opening days and times will vary by store, so it’s always recommended that visitors check with individual retailers before setting off.

The centre also has a whole host of activities on offer in the lead up to the big day, with the immersive Magical Winterland experience open for families to enjoy until Sunday 5th January, and the centre’s free spectacular Christmas Cirque! is hosting thrilling performances every weekend and then Monday 23rd and Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We know that Christmas can be one of the busiest times of year, so we’ve once again extended our opening times to give visitors peace of mind as they pick up their Christmas shopping, including newly opened stores such as the brand-new Frasers flagship store, popular fashion brand Bershka, and Flannels for luxury fashion and beauty gifting.

“Whether you’re visiting to pick up last-minute gifts, enjoy a festive meal, or simply to spend time with loved ones, we're here right up until Christmas Eve to ensure you can get everything you need.”

To plan your day out at Meadowhall, visit: www.meadowhall.co.uk/christmas-day-out