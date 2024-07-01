Martin House Children’s Hospice / City of Leeds MG & Classic Car Club
Martin House are Yorkshire’s centre of excellence in paediatric palliative care – supporting children and young people with life-shortening conditions along with their families. Advances in medicine means children and young people with complex, life-shortening conditions are living for longer and with more advanced needs. Therefore, our building needs to adapt and change to meet these needs.
THE BUILD is a £21.9 million pound project, which will transform the current building. Our vision, is to create a purpose-built space with new and improved facilities. It will ensure that whether a family is visiting for respite or end-of-life care, we can keep providing tailored, specialist care, future proofing the hospice and helping families across Yorkshire for many more years to come.
Over the next 18 months, we are asking you, our supporters, to help us reach our £2 million fundraising target. Help us complete THE BUILD.
