Martin House Children’s Hospice / City of Leeds MG & Classic Car Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Saturday July 20 the City of Leeds MG & Classic Car Club are hosting a Classic Car Show at Grange Park Wetherby in Support of Back the Build Campaign. Raising Funds to extend and improve facilities for patients and their families at Martin House Children’s Hospice at Boston Spa.

Martin House are Yorkshire’s centre of excellence in paediatric palliative care – supporting children and young people with life-shortening conditions along with their families. Advances in medicine means children and young people with complex, life-shortening conditions are living for longer and with more advanced needs. Therefore, our building needs to adapt and change to meet these needs.

THE BUILD is a £21.9 million pound project, which will transform the current building. Our vision, is to create a purpose-built space with new and improved facilities. It will ensure that whether a family is visiting for respite or end-of-life care, we can keep providing tailored, specialist care, future proofing the hospice and helping families across Yorkshire for many more years to come.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...