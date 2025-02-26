March Magic: Empress Building Unveils a Spectacular Line-Up of Events

March Brings a Tapestry of Events to the Empress Building As the historic Empress Building in Mexborough ushers in the month of March, it stands ready to host an array of events designed to captivate and entertain the community. From nostalgic musical tributes to vibrant dance conventions, the Empress Building continues its tradition of being a cultural cornerstone in Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Month of Musical Mastery and Entertainment

The March event calendar is a testament to the Empress Building's commitment to offering diverse and high-quality entertainment.

All Day Long Daytime Clubbing (1st March 2025): Enjoy a unique daytime clubbing experience featuring hits from the '70s, '80s, and '90s, perfect for those who love to dance without the late-night aftermath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Empress Building Events March 2025

Dame Ida Electrifying Comedy Showcase (7 March 2025): Prepare for an evening of laughter and glamour as Dame Ida takes the stage with her captivating comedy performance.

Guns N' Yorkshire Roses Plus Support Band Poizon (8 March 2025): Rock enthusiasts can revel in this double-headline tribute concert, bringing the energy and spirit of classic rock to the Empress Ballroom.

Cash Bingo at the Empress Building (12 March 2025): Join us for a fun-filled afternoon of cash bingo, with multiple games and exciting prizes up for grabs.

The Great Pretenders Queen Concert (14 March 2025): Experience the magic of Queen with this electrifying tribute, capturing the essence of one of the world's most iconic bands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music Masters Ballroom Concert (15 March 2025): Step back in time with the Music Masters as they deliver a spectacular evening of '50s and '60s classics in the historic ballroom setting.

Taylor Swift Miss America Concert (21 March 2025): Swifties unite for an enchanting tribute to Taylor Swift, promising a night of fan-favourite hits.

Northern Soul March Legends Ball (22 March 2025): Dance the night away to the soulful sounds of Northern Soul, Motown, R&B, and Modern Soul, featuring local guest DJs HINCHY & YOGI.

Stitch's Magical Blue Ballroom Party (23rd March 2025): A family-friendly event filled with fun activities and entertainment, perfect for children and adults alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clinton Baptiste The Spirit of Laughter (25th-27th March 2025): Join the renowned clairvoyant medium psychic for an evening of hilarious and absurd antics that will leave you in stitches.

Rebel SBK Convention - (28 March 2025): Another chance to immerse yourself in the vibrant world of dance with workshops and social sessions.

The Music of The Carpenters (29 March 2025): Relive the soothing melodies of The Carpenters with this heartfelt tribute concert.

The Empress Sunday Club Launch (30 March 2025): Celebrate the launch of our Sunday Club with live music, great food, and a welcoming atmosphere on Mother's day.

A Venue Steeped in History and Community Spirit

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Empress Building is more than just an event space; it's a symbol of Mexborough's rich heritage and a hub for community gatherings. With its breathtaking high ceilings, remarkable sprung dance floor, and state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, the Empress Ballroom offers an unparalleled experience for all attendees.

"It's truly heartwarming to see the Empress Building come alive again with such vibrant energy," says Jemma Evans, General Manager of the Empress Building. "Our goal has always been to honour the rich history of this space while incorporating modern amenities to enhance the guest experience. Nights like these, where the community comes together to enjoy incredible music and dance, make all our efforts worthwhile."

Join Us for Unforgettable Experiences

Whether you're a music aficionado, dance enthusiast, or simply looking for a memorable night out, the Empress Building's March events promise something for everyone. Tickets are selling fast, so secure your spot today and be part of the vibrant entertainment scene in Doncaster.

For more information and to book tickets, visit the Empress Building's official website: www.empressbuilding.co.uk