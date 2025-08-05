Making memories - outdoor sculpture building sessions at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Outdoor sculpture building sessions at YSP

Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) is offering the chance to create your own mini monument with sculpture making sessions every Tuesday during the school holidays.

Adults and children alike can let their imaginations run wild, working and playing together to build outdoor sculptures inspired by artists in the Park. Make, stack, balance and assemble to create your own supersized sculptures.

Sessions run morning (11am-12pm) and afternoon (2-3pm) every Tuesday in the (Wakefield area) Summer Holidays, including August 12, 19, 26th.

Admission to YSP starts at £9.50 per adult (£7 concessions) and anyone aged 18 or under go free. The sculpture-making sessions are included in the admission price but booking in advance helps the organisers manage numbers and avoid disappointment.

Find out more at https://ysp.org.uk/whats-on/events/outdoor-sculpture-building-come-rain-come-shine-3