Make a splash this summer with DCLT fast-track swimming courses across Doncaster

Children in Doncaster can jump into summer with confidence thanks to a new series of intensive swimming courses from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT), designed to fast-track aquatic skills in a fun and supportive environment.

Running weekly from 28 July to 30 August, the five-day courses will be held at Askern Leisure Centre, Rossington Leisure Centre, and Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub. Open to children aged three and up, the sessions follow the Swim England Learn to Swim Framework, covering stages from Ducklings to Stage 3.

Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT, said: “Swimming is a vital life skill, and our fast-track courses offer a fantastic opportunity for children to either begin their journey or sharpen their technique. With daily sessions, children can build confidence and make real progress in just one week.”

The courses offer numerous benefits including rapid water confidence development for new swimmers, focused improvement on specific skills and techniques and daily classes for quick skill acquisition and progress.

"It's a fantastic way for parents to ensure their children are not only having fun but also developing a vital life skill during the summer break,” added Craig.

In addition to the intensive courses, DCLT is offering a variety of swimming activities throughout the summer, including inflatable sessions, Swim 4 All, SEND sessions, and accessible sessions.

These are available at all DCLT pools across Doncaster, including Armthorpe Leisure Centre, Askern Leisure Centre Rossington Leisure Centre, and Thorne Wellbeing and Leisure Hub.

Each course costs £30 per week, offering excellent value for families looking to keep children active and engaged during the school holidays.

For more information and to book a summer swimming course visit www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-swim-lessons