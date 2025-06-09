Maintenance Team Work Report, Wednesday 4 June 2025

Wednesday 4th June 2025 saw four members of Doncaster Ramblers and a City of Doncaster Rights of Way Manager meet in Norton to replace a number of wooden marker posts. These posts, as with others at several locations around Doncaster, presented some logistic problems because of their distance from a suitable access point. Details of the work carried out is given below.

Footpath Norton 3. Was accessed down a farmers track and across a railway crossing which involved talking to a signalman to get permission to cross. Having crossed the railway line there was a 200m walk carrying all the equipment and materials to install one of the two posts on this footpath.

Footpath Norton 14. Materials and equipment were carried a distance of 300m before getting to location to install one post. Fortunately, the farmer had left a good path through the crop so the footpath could be seen easily

Footpath Norton12. Two posts were installed on the South Yorkshire/North Yorkshire County boundary which follows the banks of the River Went. Both marker posts had been missing for some time.

A job well done

All of the new marker posts required new holes to be dug prior to installation. This was hard work due to the stoney nature ground and the recent absence of rain baking the ground.

A total of 14-man hours was spent on these tasks.

Stuart Twell 06.06.2025