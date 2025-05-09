Look who's waiting in the Enchanted Fairy Forest at the Tropical Butterfly House Wildlife Conservation Park!

The Enchanted Fairy Forest's woodland walk is just full of surprises! Stumble upon the mischievous Goblin and his puppet pal, Chomper the Dragon making mischief around the park!

Peep through the fairytale windows and doors and experience a miniature world brimming with tiny pixie dwellings, friendly fiery dragons and fairy hideaways along the way to the White Witch’s Cottage!

...and keep a close eye on your socks! There are whispers that the mischievous goblins have a rather peculiar fondness for them. Any lone socks might mysteriously disappear during your woodland walk while you're busy spotting fairies and dragons – if you leave with odd socks, you have been warned!

Grab an enchanted trail stamp book and look out for the mystical creatures hiding around the wildlife park. Can you spot a fairy, goblin or even a unicorn and collect all the stamps needed to complete your magical quest and claim a sweet treat reward.

Dress to impress in your best fairy finery or goblin gear for a chance to win spot prizes! Colour the rainbow with an Enchanted Fairy Forest colouring competition and keep an eye out for special prize-winning fairy toadstools scattered throughout the park!

Don't miss the fairy frolics during the daily ‘Animal Antics’ show featuring spectacular free-flying birds and animals. Watch out for more goblin mischief after the show – you never know what those cheeky creatures might get up to in this spellbinding giant bubble display! Be enchanted by the amazing animal encounters and keeper talks taking place every day.*

Conjure up some school holiday fun in the play parks, sandpits and splash zone. Climb the Realms of Camelot, fly along the zipwire or take a ride-on car around the track! Jump on board a tractor-trailer ride and brave the Dino Trail to hunt for fossils in the Dino Dig! Take time out to relax in the outdoor picnic area or treat the kids at the park’s eateries.

Pick up a 'Visit and Save Card' on your next visit to the park and get ready to stamp your way to incredible family fun for less! Book a full-priced visit and everyone included in your original booking can enjoy a return visit together for just £10 per person! Then your third visit and any subsequent visits together are priced at just £5 per person until your stamp card expires! So simply collect the stamps and enjoy the discounts!**

The ‘Enchanted Fairy Forest’ event coincides with the British & Irish Association of Zoos & Aquariums (BIAZA) ‘Love Your Zoo’ week, Monday 26 – 30 May. This year’s theme is - Allies for Wildlife - highlighting the collaborations which underpin conservation and how zoos and aquariums support species together to form incredible partnerships all over the world!

The Enchanted Fairy Forest takes place daily from Saturday 24 May to Sunday 1 June 2025, 10am – 5pm, normal admission charges apply. See www.butterflyhouse.co.uk to plan your visit.

*Activities are weather permitting. Animal feed bundles and otter fish feeding pots are available to purchase, subject to availability.** Visit and Save offer date restrictions and terms and conditions apply, see website for full details.

