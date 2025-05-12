Local leaders invited to leadership reset mini retreat

On Thursday, June 5, from 8:30am to 10:30am, local leaders are invited to take part in a refreshing and reflective experience, the Courageous Leadership Reset, hosted at the serene Unique Occasions @ Loversall.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This inspiring event is part of the Fusion Performance Club, a regional leadership network run by local children’s charity Active Fusion.

The Fusion Performance Club is a growing community of business leaders who believe that business can and should be a force for good. It brings together forward-thinking companies and individuals committed to driving positive social and economic change within their communities. The club fosters collaboration, innovation, and a shared mission to make a meaningful impact on today’s society and future generations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Designed more as a mini retreat than a traditional workshop, the Courageous Leadership Reset offers attendees a rare opportunity to pause, reflect, and reconnect with their purpose. It recognises that leadership in 2025 is evolving, moving away from command and control towards compassion, connection, and courageous, human-centred action.

Fusion Performance Club event.

The session will be led by Felicity King, Founder and Chief of Courage at The Courage People. Felicity’s journey into leadership development began 15 years ago at her kitchen table, where she made the bold decision to do CPD differently. What started as leadership coaching has since grown into The Courage People, a unique, carefully developed blend of neuroscience, somatic theory, and the wisdom of nature, all aimed at helping leaders and teams perform at their best.

Passionate about supporting people at all stages of their journey, Felicity works with founders, senior leaders, and strategic teams, as well as young people who are building the confidence to face life’s challenges. In honour of her own beginnings, she also mentors and funds initiatives that develop sustainable leadership practices in schools, ensuring the next generation is equipped with the tools to lead with courage and clarity.

Through her ‘Know, Go and Grow’ method, Felicity will guide participants on a journey of self-awareness, personal vision, and meaningful growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leadership today is about showing up with courage and authenticity,” she explains. “This mini retreat is a space to breathe, reset, and explore what kind of leader you want to be and what the world needs from you now.”

This event is exclusively for members of the Fusion Performance Club, with the added opportunity for each member to bring a guest. Attendees can expect to leave feeling re-energised and clear-minded, equipped with a personalised growth plan and a deeper connection to their core values and leadership purpose.

To explore the Fusion Performance Club and get full details on this event, visit: www.activefusion.org.uk/fusion-performance-club.