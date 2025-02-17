Leap over to Sheffield for half-term fun
Get ready to kick boredom to the curb and leap into action with Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield exciting, obstacle-filled courses.
Ninja Warrior UK Sheffield tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!
You can also kick back and enjoy their cafe menu, with snacks to mains
This half term, families can make the most of the Feb Feast deal, which includes 2 x 1-hour ninja sessions and a sharing pizza for just £22. Feb Feast is available on weekdays from 4pm.
To book, please visit: https://ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/sheffield