Lakeside Village’s Artisan & Craft Fayre returns for 2025

By Kirstie Nickson
Contributor
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 11:41 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 11:48 BST
The latest Artisan & Craft Fayre of 2025 is set to take place at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this weekend.

The popular event, which will take place on the first Saturday of each month throughout the year from Saturday April 5, with two dates during December, sees local independent businesses and artisans take their place alongside Lakeside Village’s famous name stores.

Visitors can expect a variety of stalls offering independent and handmade creations and treats, such as scented candles, cupcakes, wooden toys, and handmade fudge.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re really excited for the first artisan and craft fayre of the year to take place on April 5.

Lakeside Village's Artisan & Craft Fayre

“It’s always a popular day as we welcome stall holders and makers from across the region to showcase what they do. It also gives our customers to chance to purchase something truly unique, while supporting local independent businesses.”

In addition, as part of their new partnership with Lakeside Village, local greengrocers, K.D.Davis & Sons will be on-site, bringing fresh fruit and vegetables to customers.

The partnership sees K.D.Davis & Sons hosting a weekly stall at Lakeside Village between 9am and 6pm every Saturday.

The Artisan and Craft Fayre opens at 9.30am on Saturday, until 5pm.

