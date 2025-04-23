Lakeside Village joins forces with Salvation Army for pop-up prom shop

By Kirstie Nickson
Contributor
Published 23rd Apr 2025, 15:39 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2025, 15:56 BST
Promgoers looking for a more affordable outfit can look forward to a special collaboration between Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster and The Salvation Army this month.

On Saturday, 26 April, Lakeside Village will host a pop-up prom dress sale, offering new and used prom dresses at affordable prices, with all proceeds going directly to The Salvation Army’s work in Doncaster.

The initiative follows a successful prom fair held at the Salvation Army church in Doncaster, where dresses were sold to help fund the organisation's community efforts.

Abby Chandler, deputy centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Prom season is such an exciting time for young people but, for many families, the cost of a dress can be out of reach.

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping
Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping

“That’s why we love this idea. We’re really looking forward to hosting the event with The Salvation Army, giving promgoers the chance to get a more affordable dress for their special night, while raising money for a great cause.”

“Of course, we’ve also got a great range of stores on site too, with a great range of accessories and finishing touches such as make up and pamper products on sale across the centre, as well as menswear shops including Suit Direct and Skopes offering suits. We’re the perfect one-stop shopping destination for all things prom!”

Samantha Laszkowicz, area manager at Salvation Army Doncaster, said: “We’re really excited to be partnering with Lakeside Village and have been overwhelmed with support from local bridal stores who have donated brand new prom dresses, as well as other charity shops that have passed on dresses to help the event.

For further information, please visit lakeside-village.co.uk.

