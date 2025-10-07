artwork

John Cleese Hits Doncaster Screens Next Month with New Tour Documentary ‘Packs It In’

Doncaster comedy fans are in for a treat next month as British legend John Cleese brings his latest tour to the big screen with John Cleese Packs It In. Opening on 13th November 2025, the 90-minute documentary will screen at Savoy Cinemas Doncaster and at cinemas across the UK.

The film follows Cleese, now 85, as he takes on a whirlwind European tour — five countries, 16 cities, and 23 shows in just six weeks. Along the way, the Monty Python and Fawlty Towers star battles travel chaos, physical strain, and his own determination to keep the laughs coming.

Speaking about the project, Cleese said: “For the first time, audiences will see a different side to me — not just the dashing, devil-may-care bon viveur, but also the decrepit, addled old geriatric that my PR team work day and night to hide from the public.”

With his trademark dry wit and sharp humour, Cleese reflects on his six-decade career — from his Cambridge Footlights beginnings to the global success of Monty Python, Fawlty Towers, and A Fish Called Wanda. John Cleese Packs It Inoffers a candid and laugh-out-loud portrait of one of Britain’s most influential comic minds as he shares insights from life on the road.

The film promises honesty, hilarity, and a rare glimpse behind the curtain of a true comedy great.

Tickets available now at JohnCleeseInCinemas.com.