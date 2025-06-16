James Bond music spectacular set to thrill Doncaster

Doncaster Dome is set to be shaken and stirred as Q The Music’s James Bond Concert Spectacular brings its critically acclaimed tribute to 007 to the venue on Sunday, July 6, at 7:30pm.

Celebrating more than 20 years as the original and pioneering Bond concert, Q The Music has earned global recognition for its emotionally charged and adrenaline-fueled performances. With a reputation for musical excellence and flair, the show has been hailed by Bond insiders and fans alike as the finest tribute to the iconic film scores.

Audiences can expect a thrilling journey through the Bond musical universe, featuring not only the legendary theme songs such as Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever, Live and Let Die, and Nobody Does It Better.

The show has received glowing praise from Bond royalty. Five-time Bond composer David Arnold described it as “a phenomenal job.” Former 007 George Lazenby said, “They did John Barry proud.” Sir Roger Moore’s office remarked that “they helped make a wonderful day an extraordinary day,” and Steven Saltzman, son of legendary Bond producer Harry Saltzman, shared, “You did my Dad proud.”

The concert will be compered by Bond girl Caroline Munro (The Spy Who Loved Me), who will share behind-the-scenes stories from her time in the franchise, adding a personal touch to an already unforgettable evening.

Kevin McCoy, events and sales manager at Doncaster Dome, which is managed by Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust (DCLT) said: “We’re delighted to bring this spectacular show to the Dome. The music of James Bond is iconic, and this concert delivers it with unmatched passion and precision. It’s a must-see for Bond fans and music lovers alike.”

Tickets are on sale now from £34.25 via www.dclt.co.uk/the-dome