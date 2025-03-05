Independent Women’s Day Event in Doncaster

Location on The Courtyard Bawtry

Celebrating IWD 2025 is the most natural thing to do when 80% of the retailers on The Courtyard Bawtry are female owners.

Krafty and Creative is a newly opened business running weekly arts and craft workshops including Paint a Pot for families and private parties. We also have a fully stocked retail area of bespoke handmade gifts and cards and especially proud to be a stockist of Frenchic Paint.

Our events on Saturday 8 March 2025 have been created to empower and inspire women by offering a pamper creative session and an inspirational writing workshop. During the two events attendees will identify their own qualities and attributes to share and feel positive about themselves.