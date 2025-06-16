Idle Valley Nature Reserve visit for Doncaster Ramblers

Twenty-four ramblers attended at the reserve, an area of 450 hectares of which 317 hectares are designated as a Site of Special Scientific Interest. It is the largest reserve in the care of Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust and particularly important for wetland birds of whom 251 species have been recorded so far.

Our leader, Nigel, referred to the above information and introduced three newcomers - Erica, Graham and John Mally. John, from Worksop Ramblers, was also in attendance again.

We were informed that this walk was a gentle ramble of 6.5 miles following the River Idle north at first. We set off after Rob provided a risk assessment.

It was a warm day but with a breeze, which was welcome at times. After initial hesitancy as to the correct footpath to choose on the part of the leader all went smoothly alongside the river.

Another view of Idle Valleyplaceholder image
Another view of Idle Valley

We stopped for coffee/early lunch at Chainbridge Lane and then began the walk back through the reserve. We then walked on a gravel path at Sutton Grange which meant that we encountered some tractors and lorries throwing up excessive dust over us. It would have been helpful if we had brought our old covid masks with us!

The ramble continued deeper into the reserve, passing close to Lound and Sutton cum Lound and by this time it was increasingly humid. The visitor centre cafe was therefore a welcome relief for many at the end of a lovely walk. Thanks to Rob for back-marking and support for the leader and John Malley for the photos.

A view along the valleyplaceholder image
A view along the valley

