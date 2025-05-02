Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Join us at National Holocaust Museum on Thursday 19th June at 11am for a thought-provoking tour of The Journey. Tour our newly expanded and immersive exhibition, and explore what it means to become a refugee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Throughout the tour, you’ll have the opportunity to:

View original artefacts from the museum’s collection

Listen to moving personal testimonies, including voices from other refugee experiences across history

Ask questions and engage in discussion with our expert curator

At the end of the tour, take part in a hands-on session with our specially designed handling box, containing original items connected to Leo’s story and those of other refugees. Together, we’ll reflect on the following questions:

Book at https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/guided-tour-and-workshop-what-does-it-mean-to-become-a-refugee

What makes people flee? What do they leave behind? How are they welcomed in a foreign land?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With over 300 objects, 100 testimony clips, and newly integrated interactive features, The Journey offers an insight into the refugee experience, both past and present.

Book at https://www.holocaust.org.uk/Event/guided-tour-and-workshop-what-does-it-mean-to-become-a-refugee