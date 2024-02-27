Go behind the scenes with Albemarle Homes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As part of New Homes Week, Albemarle Homes is inviting prospective homeowners to an exclusive "Behind the Scenes" event on Friday, March 1st, and Saturday, March 2nd. This event offers a unique opportunity for homebuyers to witness first-hand the quality of a new build home.

The event offers visitors the chance to explore Albemarle Homes before the plaster stage, allowing them to gain insight into the construction process and appreciate the level of detail that goes into a home behind the walls.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“This is a great opportunity for visitors to come and see how well constructed our homes are,” said Charlotte Kirk, Head of Sales at Albemarle Homes. “We are a quite unique home builder that allows purchasers to really personalise their home, whether that’s moving electrical or ethernet sockets to accommodate media walls or even internal walls to create a more bespoke open plan living space, it’s their choice, we like to create homes for our purchasers not just properties. This event lets visitors really see the level of detail we go to during each stage of construction.”

Behind the Scenes with Albemarle Homes

Charlotte and her team will be on hand to safely guide visitors to the plots under construction, showing the different stages and the ample possibilities for personalisation.

The ‘Behind the Scenes’ event runs during New Homes Week 26th February – 3rd March, a celebration by the Home Builders Federation that highlights the advantages of buying new. This year theme is ‘Tomorrow awaits: make it yours’, raising awareness of the increasing energy efficiency of new build homes, the relative simplicity of the buying process and the peace of mind cover and value for money that they offer.

“It’s great to be able to give our visitors a fully immersive experience from seeing behind the scenes to viewing the completed show homes, styled to showcase how flexible our homes are. Visitors will also be able to book an appointment to speak with one of our recommended independent financial advisers during the event, meaning they will have options and all information needed to make informed decisions about their next home move,” said Charlotte.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exclusive event is happening on Friday 1st and Saturday 2nd March, at Albemarle Homes’ Westmoor Grange development in Armthorpe, Doncaster. It is advisable to book an appointment if visitors wish to speak with the financial adviser. Homes currently available range from the three bedroom Sloane from £215,950 to the four bedroom detached executive style Cavendish priced from £425,950.