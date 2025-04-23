Fusion camps set to return in May: A fun and safe holiday experience for children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This May half-term, Active Fusion is hosting its exciting Fusion Camps at Carcroft Primary School, Longtoft Primary School, and Conisbrough Ivanhoe Primary Academy.

These camps offer children aged 5–11 the chance to stay active, make new friends, and develop key skills in a safe, secure, and nurturing environment. Designed to promote both fun and personal growth, the camps are the ideal way for children to spend their school holidays.

Whether your child enjoys sports, arts and crafts, or simply wants to explore new activities, the Fusion May Camps provide a balanced and exciting programme for every child. With a focus on fostering personal development and positive relationships, these camps are a wonderful way to ensure your child enjoys their half-term break.

Safe and Supportive Camps for Children in South Yorkshire

At Fusion Camps, children will be supported by experienced and qualified staff members who are dedicated to ensuring that every child has a fun, safe, and enriching experience. We understand how important it is for parents to know that their children are in safe hands, and we prioritise safeguarding and well-being at all times.

“Safeguarding is the golden thread that runs through everything we do at Active Fusion,” said Suzy Broadhead, Head of Education & Communities at Active Fusion. “Our Fusion Camps are built to be safe spaces where children can learn, grow, and stay active during the school breaks. We’re committed to ensuring every child feels secure, supported, and empowered to try new things in a positive environment.”

Fun, Active, and Engaging Activities for All

Fusion Camps provide a mix of sports, creative activities, and team-building games designed to inspire and challenge children. Whether they’re exploring outdoor adventure activities, practising their basketball or netball skills, or exploring their creative side with arts & crafts, every day at camp is filled with opportunities to learn, grow, and make new friends. Our activities are tailored to different age groups, ensuring that children have an exciting and appropriate experience throughout their time at camp.

With sports such as Danish long ball and football, children will learn how to work together and build relationships, all while having a blast in a positive, active setting.

Making Camps Accessible for All Children in South Yorkshire

As a charity, we’re right in the heart of our local community so we know that times are hard. Thanks to the generous support of Feeding Britain, the Fusion May Camps are free for children whose families are experiencing financial difficulties. Active Fusion is committed to making our camps accessible to everyone, regardless of background. By offering inclusive and welcoming environments, we ensure that all children can enjoy their time at the camp and develop important life skills while having fun.

Building Confidence and Positive Relationships

Fusion Camps are not just about keeping children entertained; they’re about helping them grow and become more confident individuals. Our qualified coaches serve as positive role models, encouraging children to try new things, set personal goals, and work together as a team. By promoting self-belief and resilience, we aim to make a positive impact that extends far beyond the camp.

“At Active Fusion, we want every child to feel supported and encouraged to try their best, whether they’re playing sports, being creative, or just having fun,” said Nathan Adamson, Senior Sports Coach at Active Fusion. “Our coaches are not only there to teach but to serve as positive role models who inspire the kids to grow, believe in themselves, and take on new challenges with confidence. We’re here to make a real, positive difference in their lives during the school break.”

Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity for your child to enjoy a fun, active, and enriching holiday. Reserve your child’s free place now by visiting the Active Fusion website: https://www.activefusion.org.uk/camps/