Frightful fun at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this Halloween

By Kirstie Nickson
Contributor
Published 29th Oct 2025, 10:30 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2025, 10:52 GMT
YourWorld: how to submit your stories straight to our newsrooms
A week of frightful fun and spooky savings is underway at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster.

Throughout the week, the centre will play host to creepy creatures, Halloween events and activities suitable for all the family, with prizes to be won.

Most Popular

The Village Green has been transformed into a Halloween-themed scene, featuring Frankenstein, a headless horseman, a dragon, gravestones and more, perfect for frightful photo opportunities, with the chance to ‘Share a Scary Snap’ until Friday 31 October and win a family ticket to Club Doncaster’s Festival of Fireworks at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors can also take part in a Hunt for the Haunted Houses trail throughout the week, with the chance to win another family ticket to the Festival of Fireworks event.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, at the spooktacular Lakeside Village.placeholder image
Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, at the spooktacular Lakeside Village.

And, on Halloween itself, a mask making workshop is set to take place on the Village Green from 10:30am to 4pm.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of year here at Lakeside. We love transforming the centre into a spooktacular setting and welcoming visitors of all ages for some Halloween-themed fun.”

Alongside the family activities, many retailers at Lakeside Village will also be featuring special Spooky Saver offers and discounts in store.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Lyndsey added: “Combined with a whole host of great savings from our stores, it’s a fantastic time to visit the centre and treat – not trick – yourself!”

For more information about Halloween at Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk

Related topics:DoncasterHalloween
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice