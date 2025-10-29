Frightful fun at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping this Halloween

A week of frightful fun and spooky savings is underway at Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster.

Throughout the week, the centre will play host to creepy creatures, Halloween events and activities suitable for all the family, with prizes to be won.

The Village Green has been transformed into a Halloween-themed scene, featuring Frankenstein, a headless horseman, a dragon, gravestones and more, perfect for frightful photo opportunities, with the chance to ‘Share a Scary Snap’ until Friday 31 October and win a family ticket to Club Doncaster’s Festival of Fireworks at the Eco-Power Stadium.

Visitors can also take part in a Hunt for the Haunted Houses trail throughout the week, with the chance to win another family ticket to the Festival of Fireworks event.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager, at the spooktacular Lakeside Village.

And, on Halloween itself, a mask making workshop is set to take place on the Village Green from 10:30am to 4pm.

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “Halloween is one of our favourite times of year here at Lakeside. We love transforming the centre into a spooktacular setting and welcoming visitors of all ages for some Halloween-themed fun.”

Alongside the family activities, many retailers at Lakeside Village will also be featuring special Spooky Saver offers and discounts in store.

Lyndsey added: “Combined with a whole host of great savings from our stores, it’s a fantastic time to visit the centre and treat – not trick – yourself!”

For more information about Halloween at Lakeside Village, visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk