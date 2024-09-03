Free Regency Dance Workshop for Doncaster residents
As part of its celebration of national Heritage Open Days, the Friends of Doncaster Mansion House are working together with the City of Doncaster Council to host a special Mansion House Open Day on Saturday, 7th September from 10.30 - 2.00.
There will be guided tours, a Children's Trail and a free Regency Dance workshop from 12 - 1.00, as well as refreshments available all day.
The workshop will be run by Lottie from Dance the Past, who said "In Regency society, dancing was more than just a pleasurable activity. It was an important part of life and a chance for young people to meet, court and fall in love.
"In this workshop we'll cover some easy-to-learn Regency dances. Learn to dance like in Bridgerton and Jane Austen!"
No need to book for the Open Day, but for the dance workshop please email [email protected]
