Free Regency Dance Workshop for Doncaster residents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

All are invited to a free Regency Dance Workshop on Saturday 7th September 12.00 - 1.00 at Doncaster Mansion House

As part of its celebration of national Heritage Open Days, the Friends of Doncaster Mansion House are working together with the City of Doncaster Council to host a special Mansion House Open Day on Saturday, 7th September from 10.30 - 2.00.

There will be guided tours, a Children's Trail and a free Regency Dance workshop from 12 - 1.00, as well as refreshments available all day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The workshop will be run by Lottie from Dance the Past, who said "In Regency society, dancing was more than just a pleasurable activity. It was an important part of life and a chance for young people to meet, court and fall in love.

The magnificent 18th century Ballroom at the Mansion House

"In this workshop we'll cover some easy-to-learn Regency dances. Learn to dance like in Bridgerton and Jane Austen!"

No need to book for the Open Day, but for the dance workshop please email [email protected]