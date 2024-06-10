Find out more about your ancestors at free family history event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Have you ever wanted to know about your ancestors? Connect with your family roots? Or wondered how and where to start looking?

On Saturday July 6 between 10am- 3pm, you can find answer these questions at a FREE Family History event being held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints - 94 Thorne Road, Doncaster.

Experienced volunteers will be available to help and guide anyone who is interested in family history, wants to get started or needs help overcoming a challenge with their research.

FamilySearch computers will be available to use, however, if you bring along your laptop, free Wi-Fi access is also provided.

The free family history event takes place on Saturday

The church is a global authority on family history and one of the church’s core beliefs is that families can be forever, so to help accomplish this, the church sponsors the world’s largest family history website FamilySerch.org and makes it free for everyone to use.

In addition to FamilySearch.org, the event volunteers can also access for FREE many other major nationally advertised and paid for by subscription, family history websites such as Ancestry, Findmypast and Myheritage.

Stephen Beaumont, an event organiser, said: “This event makes it possible for everyone who wants to get started in family history to do so without paying subscriptions to multiple websites - FamilySearch is free to all.

"Everyone is welcome to come along, enjoy our facilities, resources and discover your family with our help and support in a friendly, supportive learning environment."

Stephen added: "You will also be able to learn about RootsTech the world’s largest family history conference held in February and March each year and its on-demand learning library.”

To learn more about the work of the church, see churchofJesusChrist.org