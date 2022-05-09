The Wilderness: Doncaster people sought to star in new reality TV survival show

The Wilderness, a brand new adventure series currently in production by the makers of 24 Hours in A&E and 24 Hours in Police Custody, is looking for people ready to put themselves through a series of tough mental and physical challenges.

A spokesman for The Garden productions said: “The Wilderness is the ultimate test of endurance and ingenuity set in one of the most gorgeous and untouched landscapes on earth.

“This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will give individuals the chance to embark on an epic solo survival adventure. With a cash prize up for grabs, who will have the nerve and resourcefulness to brave the wild?”

“We are looking for amazing and inspiring individuals to potentially take part in the series.

“During a time in which we’ve all had to dig a bit deeper, hang a bit tougher and find new reserves on resilience, The Wilderness asks the question....Do you want to escape into the wild and see if you could survive in a remote wilderness?

If you think you have what it takes, apply now by completing and submitting the following application form here - https://bit.ly/WildernessCasting

More information about the upcoming series and details on how to apply to appear on the show can also be found via the link above.