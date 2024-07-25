Royle Family and Mike Bassett star comes to Mexborough
Royle Family and Mike Bassett star Ricky Tomlinson visits the Pastures Lodge in Mexborough for a special intimate show on November 2, 2024.
Enjoy an evening with one of the countries most loved actors and performers as he is interviewed by writer and producer Asa Murphy.
From Ricky’s early life political career and showbiz stories then enjoy a meet and greet opportunity for photos.
Then enjoy some music from one of the UKs top entertainers Asa Murphy, The King of Swing.
Tickets are available on www.reytgoodevents.co.uk
