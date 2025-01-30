New cult cinema club for movie lovers to launch in Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A cinema club celebrating a raft of cult classics is to launch for movie lovers in Doncaster later this month.

In The Mood For Film will host their debut screening at Doncaster Little Theatre on February 15 with a screening of Spike Jonze’s 2013 sci-fi-romance flick Her.

And organisers are hoping to bring a host of fringe and non-mainstream movies to film fans over the coming months.

A spokesperson said: “Our aims are to bring a diverse and high-quality roster of films to Doncaster, promote a love of cinema and to offer something different to the multiplexes.

The In The Mood For Film cinema club will launch with a screening of Spike Jonze's Her.

"We also want to ensure that the people of Doncaster don't have to travel out of the city for their culture fix.

"If you're huge film lovers, like us, you'll know that to see any cult or fringe films at the cinema, you're having to currently travel to Sheffield, Leeds or even further.

“We believe with Doncaster now having city status, it deserves its own cinema night thats independent from the mainstream.

“The event won't be the normal cinema experience - each film we screen will be presented by us, giving you more of an insight into the film, the directors and the reason we've chosen to present this film.

“We hope to build a community of film lovers in Doncaster that can work together to see a wider range of great films.”

Priced at £7, the 7pm screening (doors 6pm) will include a free cinema lobby card designed by Chelsea Higgins Ink, a local tattoo artist.

Tickets are available HERE with more details HERE or on Instagram at doncasterfilmclub.