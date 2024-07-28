Locally filmed new romantic comedy movie to be screened in Doncaster
A new romantic comedy movie shot across South Yorkshire, Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire on a budget of just £1,300 is to be screened in Doncaster.
Teddy and The Mountain tells the story of a widower who finds love in a walking club – but a hidden truth puts his blossoming romance with a spirited woman to the test, proving that finding love at 70 is no walk in the park.
Directed and written by Stanley Roubaix, the film stars David Mason, Linda Dootson and Charlotte Claypole and was filmed at numerous locations across the region.
The cast and crew showing will take place at the Savoy Cinema on July 30 at 7pm, with 10% of profits going to the Jack of all Hearts Brain Cancer Foundation in Mansfield.
The film, which you can watch a trailer for HERE, is currently submitted to festivals and will go to distribution in September.
For more about the movie visit https://www.teddyandthemountain.com
