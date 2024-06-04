Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

To mark the 30th anniversary of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, the iconic Australian musical comedy is returning to the big screen.

The classic tale follows two drag performers and a transgender singer as they road trip across the country performing their unique style of cabaret. Starring acting royalty, Guy Pearce, Hugo Weaving and Terrence Stamp, the film will be shimmying back onto the big screen at Vue from 14 June.

As well as showcasing five fabulous titles as part of Pride, Vue will also be taking donations at concession stands for Switchboard - the national LGBTQIA+ support line - payment provider Adyen generously matching any donations throughout June and July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Also screening from as part of Pride season is this summer’s must-see romance, Unicorns, which tells the powerful story of forbidden love and colliding cultures unfolding.

Iconic film returns to the big screen in Doncaster to mark 30th anniversary - just in time for Pride.

When hard-working single father Luke meets beautiful, seductive drag queen Aysha, they’re unable to deny the spark between them. The pair are forced down the unexpected path of transformation, where they must question their identities and confront their individual truths.

Another queer love story arriving at Vue, this time featuring Kristen Stewart, Love Lies Bleeding will be returning at Vue for a limited run from 12 June.

It tells the story of a reclusive gym manager Lou, who falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But as their love ignites violence, their pulled deep into the web of Lou’s criminal family...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s alternative high school comedy, Bottoms, will also be returning to the screen from 28 June. Following two unpopular teen girls who start a fight club to find someone to have sex with before graduation, this coming-of-age story stars Rachel Sonnet and Ayo Edoberi in the lead roles.

From the documentary scene comes queer academic-turned-filmmaker Paul B. Preciado’s feature film, inspired by Virgina Woolf’s Orlando, which tells the story of a young man who grows up to become a 36-year-old woman. In Orlanda: My Political Biography, Preciado ‘speaks’ to Virginia Woolf to tell her that her fictional character has become a reality.

Through the authentic voices of other young bodies undergoing metamorphosis, Preciado retraces the stages of his personal transformation through a poetic journey in which life, writing, theory and image merge freely in the search for truth. Screening from 22 June.

Toby Bradon, General Manager of Vue UK & Ireland, said: "At Vue we’re incredibly proud to showcase stories of people from all walks of life. This Pride we’re particularly excited for the return of one of films’ most iconic drag queens. Alongside Priscilla, we welcome with open arms some modern queer classics back onto the big screen as well.”