Here's how to apply to take part in a new cleaning and decluttering TV show

Avalon TV are on the lookout for people in Doncaster who are in need of some extra help around their home.

By Stephanie Bateman
Wednesday, 3rd November 2021, 11:16 am

Do you need someone to help sort that cluttered spare bedroom?

Are your kids causing chaotic mess throughout the home?

Does your home need decluttering?

No problem is too big or too small for a team of cleaning experts who want to transform your home as part of a new TV show coming to our screens.

If you're interested, please email the team for more info at: [email protected]

