Festive favourites return to the big screen at Vue Doncaster this Christmas

Will Farrell returning as the joyous Buddy in Elf.

For those looking to enjoy a pinch of Christmas movie magic, Vue will be showing a number of select seasonal screenings across the month in the lead up to the December 25 and whether it’s some Christmas cheer for the children or Big Screen Entertainment for big kids, there’s something for everyone at Vue.

It’s once again the perfect time to spend quality time with Kevin McCallister as he tries to reunite with his family, not once but twice, in classic capers as Home Alone or Home Alone 2: Lost in New York both return to the big screen.

There’s also Yuletide fun for the whole family as Kermit and Co return with their Dickensian retelling The Muppets Christmas Carol and the spooky stars of Halloweentown learn the magical of the season in Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Die Hard is also blasting back onto the big screen.

For those looking for some Christmas comedy crackers, Jim Carrey is also back and green with envy and festive jeer in The Grinch, with Will Farrell returning as the joyous Buddy in Elf.

Meanwhile, with something for the grown-ups, there are tales of Winter wonder and romance with the iconic, star-studded rom-com Love Actually and for those who like their season’s greetings with a bit more punch, Die Hard is also blasting back onto the big screen.

Eduardo Leal, Head of Screen Content at Vue Entertainment, said: “We hope our customers will be spoilt for choice this Christmas at Vue, with our excellent combination of festive favourites and classics to enjoy on the big screen.

“Whether you are feeling festive or not, we have specifically curated a selection of the season’s specials to share the experience of Big Screen Entertainment with everyone.

Tim Burton's holiday classic, The Nightmare before Christmas, makes a return to the big screen this holiday season in stunning Disney Digital 3D™.

“Not only do we promise a night of seasonal fun, but also excellent value, particularly if you book online at myvue.com, where tickets are always cheaper, meaning you can skip the queue and enjoy the best seat.”

Vue is now also offering memberships, including a host of exclusive treats and rewards, completely free. Vue Members can unlock and receive rewards and freebies straight to their account including free treats and snacks as well as ticket upgrades. Also included with memberships are self-refundable tickets, providing the ultimate flexibility and allowing members the opportunity to self-refund any ticket purchased online up to three hours prior to the screening – great for when things don’t go as planned.

A full list of the Christmas offering at Vue this year includes:From 26th November

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare before Christmas [PG]

Die Hard [15]

From 3rd December

Elf [PG]

Love Actually [15]

From 10th December

Muppets Christmas Carol [U]

Home Alone [PG]

From 17th December

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York [PG]

The Grinch (2000) [PG]

More information and tickets are available from myvue.com.